Mushfiqur, the world’s best Test batter

A recent unbeaten knock of 175 helped Mushfiqur Rahim climb a mountain. He is now the best batter in the world in terms of scoring runs in Tests.

He has an outstanding average of 58.94 — the highest among the batters who played at least 20 innings since 2020 in Tests. Even batters like Joe Root, Babar Azam and Marnus Labuschagne are behind him.

In this period, Mushfiqur played 13 innings and scored 1,002 runs with three centuries— two are against Sri Lanka in the ongoing series — and four half-centuries, reports UNB.

In the list of the batters who have a 50 or more average in the same period, Lition Das is the second batter from Bangladesh with an average of 50.62. He has scored more than 1,200 runs with three centuries and eight fifties.

These two rescued the Tigers in the Dhaka Test after losing five wickets under 25 runs. On the sixth wicket, they came up with a stand of 282 runs that helped the hosts to post 365 runs that seemed to be impossible on the first morning of the match.

Bangladesh may have failed to come up with an imperious Test display, but these two have been doing remarkably well in the most prestigious format of international cricket.