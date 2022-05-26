PM Sheikh Hasina seeks int’l support in executing Delta Plan

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday urged the friendly countries and development partners to join hands in executing the Delta Plan-2100, saying her government has been implementing the plan to ensure a better and improved life for the future generations.

“To implement the Delta Plan, cooperation or participation of all at home and abroad — our friendly countries or development partners — are solely needed in every field of knowledge, technology and exchange of experiences, starting from financing,” she said, reports BSS.

The prime minister said this while opening a two-day event titled “Bangladesh Delta Plan-2100 International Conference: Issues and Challenge of Implementation”, at a city hotel, joining virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence here.

The policy makers, researchers, teachers, development activists and development partners from home and abroad are attending the event.

Describing the Delta Plan as a techno-economic master plan based on information technology and knowledge, the prime minister said its implementation requires around 2.5 percent of the GDP by 2025.

Mentioning that Bangladesh is a delta having 700 rivers and a vast low land area, she said, “We have to build it in such a way so our future generations can live beautifully. We are taking measures in this regard”.

She said that despite Bangladesh has no contribution to climate change, it is one of the worst climate affected countries.

“We’re taking various short, mid and long term measures keeping in mind the impact of climate change and we’re advancing with a far-sighted plan to protect Bangladesh for future generations,” she said.

The prime minister said they’re taking measures in such a planned way that the development of Bangladesh could be sustainable and its economy would further be cemented.

Sheikh Hasina said her government has undertaken the Delta Plan-2100 considering 100 years on how Bangladesh would advance towards development and prosperity during the period as it is a disaster prone country.

“Bangladesh has to face floods, droughts, tidal surges, cyclones, river erosion, salinity and landslides at regular intervals due to the impact of climate change,” she said.

She also said her government is implementing various programmes to ensure food security, accommodation, employment generation, healthcare services and others to protect the lives of the masses.

It is necessary to ensure nutrition alongside food security, she said.

The premier reiterated that Bangladesh is advancing and would definitely further ahead in the days to come.

She said they proved Bangladesh’s advancement running the country’s economy and smoothing people’s lives and livelihoods whereas the world economy is stalled due to the triple blow of the Covid-19 pandemic, natural disasters and Russia-Ukraine war.

“The world is facing an economic meltdown for Covid-19 pandemic and the war. Despite the fact, we’re trying that the people of the country don’t have to face any misery,” she said.

She told the august gathering that her government has been offering stimulus packages to keep running the country’s economy and the lives and livelihoods of the people.

“We have been able to keep running the country’s economy by giving stimulus packages,” she said.

Due to the government’s timely measures, the per capita income of Bangladesh has increased to 2824 US dollars and the country has achieved 7.2 percent growth in the GDP despite the double blow, she said.

The prime minister said her government has reached electricity to every house and broadband internet to every village and launched a satellite to the orbit which makes Bangladesh a digital one.

“We have been able to keep rolling the wheels of the country’s economy using the digital system and for which we’re advancing forward,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said her government has executed the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) successfully and is working to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

“We have incorporated the SDGs in our eighth five year plan to achieve it,” she added.

The prime minister hoped that the Dhaka’s Delta Conference will discuss the pragmatic measures which are necessary to implement the Delta Plan-2100.

“This discussion will help Bangladesh in executing the Delta Plan-2100,”she said, and hoped for every success of the conference.

The premier said her government is building Bangladesh following the footprints of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, adding, “We’re developing the country as Bangabandhu’s dream.”

Bangabandhu had formed the Joint River Commission in November 1972 for development of flood control, drainage and irrigation systems alongside rebuilding a war ravaged country, she said.

The prime minister said Bangabandhu had enacted a maritime boundary act in 1974 which the United Nations did in 1981, mainly to resolve maritime boundary related issues with the neighbouring countries.

Following the footsteps of the Father of the Nation, she said her government has achieved huge maritime areas winning legal battles with neighbouring India and Myanmar maintaining friendly relations.

No other governments including the BNP and Jamaat alliance took any measure to this end, she said.

Assuming office after 21 years, the prime minister said they had inked the 30 years Ganges Treaty with India in 1996.

The General Economics Division of the Bangladesh Planning Commission and Embassy of the Netherlands in Bangladesh are jointly arranging the conference.

Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Farooque, State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam and Dutch Ambassador to Bangladesh Anne Gerard van Leeuwen also spoke at the function.