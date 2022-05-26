Ramna Batamul blast case death-row convict Abdul Hye arrested

A fugitive death-row convict of Gopalganj’s Kotalipara and Ramna Batamul bomb attack cases have been arrested.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Mufti Abdul Hye, a fugitive convict who was given death sentences in Kotalipara and Ramna Batamul bomb attack cases, was arrested from Fatulla in Narayanganj on Wednesday.

He was also the founder ameer of militant organisation Harkat-ul-Jihad-al Islami Bangladesh (HuJi-B).

RAB’s Media and Legal Wing director Commander Khondker Al Moin confirmed about the arrest of Abdul Hye.

Earlier on April 14 last, Mufti Shafiqul Islam, another death-row convict of Ramna Batamul’s Barshabaran bomb attack case and life-term convict of August 21 grenade attack case, was arrested from Bhairab in Kishoreganj district.

On July 20, 2000, police recovered a 76-kilogram bomb from near a shop adjacent to Sheikh Lutfur Rahman Govt High School, where Sheikh Hasina was scheduled to address a rally on July 22 same year.

On July 21, 2000, another bomb weighing 40-kg was recovered from Gopalganj Sadar.

Ten people had been sentenced to death in this incident, all of whom had connections to Harkat-ul-Jihad.

On the morning of Pahela Baishakh, April 14, 2001, at least 10 people were killed and many injured in a bomb blast during a cultural programme at the capital’s Ramna Batamul.