Tourist car falls into Bandarban gorge, death toll rises to 3

Three persons were killed and seven others injured after a tourist microbus fell into a deep gorge at Jibonnagar under Thanchi upazila in Bandarban district on Thursday morning.

The dead were Rajib Mia from Manikganj, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET)’s senior security guard Md Hamidul Islam and an unidentified person.

The accident happened at about 10:30am.

Thanchi Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Rahul Chandra said the accident happened when the car carrying the tourists arrived at Jibonnagar from Dhaka at about 10:30am. Losing control, the car veered off the road and fell into a some 2,000 feet deep gorge, leaving one person dead on the spot, and eight others with life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, Bandarban Sadar Hospital’s resident medical officer (RMO) Md Iqbal said several critically injured persons were rescued and brought at the hospital. Two more succumbed at the hospital later on.

Thanchi Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Sudip Roy said rain has been taking place in Bandarban from the morning. Rescuers are facing great difficulties due to incessant rain and depth of the gorge. The injured were rescued and sent to the local hospital. But, the car couldn’t be salvaged yet.

The OC said all the passengers of the vehicle were security guards of BUET.