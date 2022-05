The MCQ type preliminary test for the 44th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) has begun.

The exam started simultaneously in centers of eight divisional cities– Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Barishal, Khulna, Sylhet, Mymensingh and Rangpur at 10am on Friday.

Some 3,50,716 candidates from all over the country are taking part in the test. This year, the government will take 1,710 officers in different cadres while 205 candidates will contest for each seat.