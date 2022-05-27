Bangladesh elected to UNESCAP’s 4 governing councils

Bangladesh has been elected to the governing councils of all four regional institutions of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) for the period of 2022-25 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The election was held at the United Nations Conference Centre, Bangkok, Thailand as well as at the ESCAP Subregional Office for the Pacific, Suva, Fiji, and at the UN Compound, Beijing, China simultaneously on Thursday, a foreign ministry press release said here Friday, BSS reports.

Bangladesh is the only country besides India that is elected to the governing councils in all four regional institutions of UNESCAP.