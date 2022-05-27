BGB destroys 91 lakh yaba pills in presence of Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has called upon law enforcers to show no leniency to drug peddlers, saying that criminals don’t have any party identities.

“Border is very challenging area. Bangladesh has 274 kilometers of border with Myanmar. So, it is often very difficult to work at borders,” he said while speaking as the chief guest at BGB Regional Ground at Ramu in Cox’s Bazar at about 11:00am on Friday (May 27).

At that time, some 91 lakh yaba pills were destroyed.

The Home Minister mentioned that the BGB is working at the borders to check drug smuggling and human trafficking. “Some 50 per cent of drug users in Bangladesh are teens. As many as 24 types of drugs found in Bangladesh come from neighbouring Myanmar.”

He said, “Our objective is to implement the zero tolerance against drugs.”

Speaking on the occasion, Md Akhter Hossain, senior secretary of the Public Safety Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs, said the BGB has been playing a crucial role in freeing the country from the curse of drugs. The prime minister is also working to modernise the BGB further.

BGB Director General Major General Shakil Ahmed called to build up a social movement against drugs.

Meanwhile, BGB on Friday destroyed drugs worth Tk 395.76 crore seized over the past one year in Cox’s Bazar.

The destroyed drugs include 90,80,477 Yaba pills, 23.752 kg crystal meth ice, 6,767 cans of beer, 1,339 bottles of alcohol, 154 bottles of Phensidyl, 206 liters of local alcohol; 17 kg cannabis; 48,019 different types of tablets; 10,984 packets of cigarettes and seven bottles of ammonium sulfur, said a BGB media release.

Besides, 1,979 arrested drug peddlers and drugs worth Tk 510.90 crore were handed over to police.

A documentary on the BGB’s drive against drugs was screened at the programme and BGB Cox’s Bazar Regional Commander Brigadier General Nazam-us-Sakib, AFWC, PSC delivered the welcome note.

Besides, Saimum Sorwar Kamal MP of Cox’s Bazar Sadar-Ramu constituency, Asheque Ullah Rafique MP of Moheshkhali-Kutubdia constituency, Kaniz Fatema Mostaque MP from reserved seats of women, BGB Cox’s Bazar Region Commander Brigadier General Nazm-us-Sakib, Ramu 10 Infantry Division’s GOC Md Fakhrul Ahsan, Cox’s Bazar Relief and Rohingya Repatriation Commisioner Rezwan Hayat, Cox’s Bazar Deputy Commissioner Md Mamunur Rashid, senior government and non-government officials were present.