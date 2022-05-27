Govt to procure 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG to meet growing demand

The government on Thursday approved separate proposals for procuring some 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG, 30,000 metric tons of bagged granular urea fertilizer and 5,000 metric tons of lentil to meet the growing

demand of the country.

The approvals came from this year’s 17th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair today, BSS reports.

Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division additional secretary Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury said that Petrobangla under the Energy and Mineral Resources Division would procure some 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from M/S Vitol Asia Pte Ltd. Singapore with around Taka 886.76 crore where the price for per unit MMBtu LNG would be $25.75.

He informed that the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) under the Ministry of Industries would procure some 30,000 metric tons of bagged granular urea fertilizer from KAFCO, Bangladesh with around Taka 174.63 crore where the per ton urea fertilizer would cost $671.

The Cabinet Division additional secretary said that the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) under the Ministry of Commerce would procure some 5,000 metric tons of lentil from Shabnam Vegetable Oil Industries Ltd with around Taka 53.75 crore where the per KG lentil would cost Taka 107.50.

The Finance Minister said that this lentil would be distributed among the low-income group people by TCB.

Zillur said that the CCGP meeting approved a proposal from the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) under the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for awarding the contract of setting up a 50 MLD water treatment plant to the joint venture of ZHEC, BOW, SMEDRIC, Hong Kong with around Taka 439.51 crore under the project for setting up water treatment plant and deep tube well at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar.

The meeting also approved a proposal from the Ministry of Housing and Public Works for awarding the contract to Mazid Sons Construction Ltd for constructing a 25-storey commercial building at Green City Residential Complex with around Taka 191.80 crore under the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project.

The meeting also approved a variation proposal from the Ministry of Housing and Public Works.