Man held with 11 gold bars at Sylhet airport

Customs officials arrested a man along with 11 gold bars weighing around 2.16kg from Sylhet Osmani International Airport on Friday morning.

The arrestee is Md Ali Ahmad, hailing from Ujan Meherpur Dorgarbazar area in Gopalganj upazila of Sylhet district.

Md Al Amin, deputy commissioner of customs intelligence, said a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines BG-248 from Dubai landed at the airport around 7:00am.

On suspicion, customs officials challenged Ali Ahmad when he was crossing green channel and recovered the gold bars concealed in a nebulizer machine.

The market value of the recovered gold bars is around Tk80 lakh, he said.