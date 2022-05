Popular model-actress Sanayee Mahboob got married on Friday (May 26). Her Husband Abu Saleh Musa is working in a private bank.

‘Sanayee is goning to marry a former minister’, such news was published in 2019. At that time, the actress herself confirmed the truth of the news. She also said that she got engaged.

But three years later, the actress got married to a banker.

However, Sanayee announced to quit acting in 2021. She was active on social media.