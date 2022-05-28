26 firms to get national productivity, quality excellence awards Sunday

Twenty-six firms will get the “National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award 2020” Sunday for continuously improving their productivity and quality.
Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun will hand out the awards to the winners as the chief guest at an event in the capital, according to the Press Information Department.
The National Productivity Organisation (NPO) of the Ministry of Industries has organised the programme.
In five categories, 26 firms will receive the National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award 2020 and one trade body the “Institutional Appreciation Award 2020” as recognition of their contribution to the industrial sector.