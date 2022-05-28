Body of Gaffar Chowdhury arrives in Dhaka

The body of the celebrated journalist Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury arrived in Dhaka this morning, confirmed a media report.

He will be laid to rest at the Martyred Intellectuals’ Graveyard in Mirpur.

A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the body of the celebrated journalist landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport today.

The body will be kept at Central Shaheed Minar from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, where the Dhaka district administration will give a guard of honour to him and the people will pay their last respect.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held on the Dhaka University Central Mosque premises at 3:30 pm, and then the mortal remains will be taken to the Jatiya Press Club for the journalists to pay their homage at 4:00 pm.

The mortal remains of Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury will be buried at the Martyred Intellectuals’ Graveyard in Mirpur at 5:30pm.

The 87-year-old Language Movement veteran and valiant freedom fighter died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in London on May 19.

Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury was the celebrated journalist, author and lyricist at a stretch.

He was the lyricist of Amar Ekushey’s signature song ‘Amar Bhaier Rokte Rangano Ekushe February’.