Body of Gaffar Chowdhury arrives in Dhaka

The body of the celebrated journalist Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury arrived in Dhaka this morning, confirmed a media report.
He will be laid to rest at the Martyred Intellectuals’ Graveyard in Mirpur.
A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the body of the celebrated journalist landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport today.
The body will be kept at Central Shaheed Minar from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, where the Dhaka district administration will give a guard of honour to him and the people will pay their last respect.
His namaz-e-janaza will be held on the Dhaka University Central Mosque premises at 3:30 pm, and then the mortal remains will be taken to the Jatiya Press Club for the journalists to pay their homage at 4:00 pm.
The mortal remains of Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury will be buried at the Martyred Intellectuals’ Graveyard in Mirpur at 5:30pm.
The 87-year-old Language Movement veteran and valiant freedom fighter died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in London on May 19.
Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury was the celebrated journalist, author and lyricist at a stretch.
He was the lyricist of Amar Ekushey’s signature song ‘Amar Bhaier Rokte Rangano Ekushe February’.
The Bangladeshi-British community and others paid their last tribute to him his after first namaz-e-janaza held at Brick Lane Mosque in London the next day.