Covid: Bangladesh reports zero death, 28 new cases

Bangladesh reported zero Covid death and 28 cases in the 24 hours to Saturday morning.

While the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,130, the new number took its caseload to 1,953,407.

The daily test positivity rate rose to 0.83 percent from Friday’s 0.59 percent as 3,356 samples were tested, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 percent. The recovery rate rose to 97.38 percent from 97.37 percent.

In April, the country reported only five Covid-linked deaths and 1,114 new cases, while 14,100 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.

Among the five deaths during the period, two were unvaccinated patients while three were vaccinated with two doses of the Covid vaccine.

The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on November 20 last year since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.

The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 in the same year.