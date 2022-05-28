Flood situation improves in Sunamganj

The overall flood situation in Sunamganj district has improved as floodwater is receding in different areas gradually after 10 days of havoc.

Around six lakh people of three upazilas under the district have suffered a lot due to the flood water setting a new record of miserable life.

Although flood water has receded from the houses, it remains on the roads.

Shahid Mia, a sexagenarian of Kalipur under the Sunamganj suburb, said, “All our houses were inundated by the flood water in 2017. The water at that time receded hurriedly. But, this year, floodwater receded very slowly which barred our and cattle movement.”

Freedom Fighter Nurul Momen, a senior resident of the same area, said, “I have made my house in Kalipur 40 years ago. Floods hit my house several times. However, floods in 1988 and 2022 have lasted ever long.”

The problem can be solved only by dredging the river from Sunamganj to Bhairab, Nurul added.

Haorer Krishi and Krishak Raksha Sangram Parishad member secretary Chittaranjan Talukder said waters at many haors in the district are also receding although onrush from the hilly areas continues. It takes a few more days to recede water from all the stagnant areas.

Shamsudduha, executive engineer of Water Development Board, Sunamganj said, “Three waterways (Surma-Dhanu-Meghna, Surma-Kalni-Meghna, and Surma-Meghna) of the district were flooded due to flash floods. A survey will be conducted soon for dredging in these three waterways. After implementation of the dredging project, flood water will recede in a hurry.”

All rivers of the district were flowing above the danger mark due to the onrush of hilly water and torrential rains since May 10. Upstream waters have worsened the flood situation in Sunamganj leaving thousands of villagers marooned in their inundated homes.