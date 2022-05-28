Momen meets Assam chief minister

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen had talks with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Friday.

They discussed issues of mutual interest.

Earlier, Industries and Commerce Minister of Assam Chandra Mohan Patowary received him at the airport.

Foreign Minister Momen reached Guwahati via Kolkata today to attend the third edition of the Asian Confluence flagship dialogue NADI (Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence) Conclave – “Asian Confluence River Conclave” to be held on May 28-29.

The conclave will be inaugurated by Momen, his Indian counterpart Dr S Jaishankar, Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, and Himanta in the presence of high commissioners and ambassadors of several countries, top experts, scientists, and other dignitaries.

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the valedictory address of the conclave on May 29.

Shillong-based think tank Asian Confluence will host the event in collaboration with India’s Ministry of External Affairs, the Act East Department of Assam, the North Eastern Council, and other partners.