10 killed after bus hits tree in Barishal

Ten passengers of a bus were killed and at least 20 injured when the vehicle hit a roadside tree in Barishal’s Wazirpur upazila early Sunday.

The accident took place around 5 am at Bamrail of the Barishal-Dhaka highway.

The dead could not be identified immediately.

Wazirpur Police Station OC Ali Arshad said the death toll may rise. The injured were sent to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

The driver of a Bhandaria-bound bus from Dhaka lost control over the steering when it reached the Bamrail area and hit a roadside tree, leaving eight persons including children dead on the spot, OC Ali Arshad said.

Barishal Fire Service and Civil Defence unit leader Md Jahangir said firemen from Gournadi and Wazirpur fire stations rushed to the spot and were conducting rescue operations.

They retrieved the bodies after cutting the bus as it got twisted after the fatal accident.