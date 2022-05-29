Fire at Shahjibazar Power Plant doused

Rakil Hussain, Habiganj : A fire that broke out at Shahjibazar 330 MW Power Plant in Habiganj district on Sunday morning, is now under control.

Six fire fighting units doused the blaze at 12noon after around two hours of frantic efforts, said Madhabpur Fire Service and Civil Defence station official Santosh Mollik.

Chief engineer Mizanur Rahman said, “One, out of three, transformer of the power plant was completely burnt and the control room was damaged.”

Following the fire, power supply from the station to national grid has been cut off.

Mizanur said they yet to identify the cause behind the fire and estimate the costs.

However, a probe body is set to be formed in this regard, the official further added.

Earlier, the fire broke out at the power station around 9:50 am and it soon spread.