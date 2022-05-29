Hearing on rule in case against Tarique-Zubaida deferred

The High Court has deferred till June 5 holding the hearing on a rule issued against the proceedings of a corruption case against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, his wife Zubaida Rahman and her mother Syeda Iqbal Mand Banu.

The HC issued the rules 15 years ago and also stayed the trial proceedings.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akand passed the deferment order after Barrister Kaiser Kamal on behalf of the accused pleaded for time for Tarique and Zubaida and adjournment of hearing on the rule on Sunday (May 29).

Kaiser Kamal told the HC bench that they needed time to take preparations for placing arguments on the rule.

Senior lawyer AJ Mohammad Ali and Barrister Kaiser Kamal appeared for Tarique and Zubaida in the court, while senior lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Confirming about seeking more time for holding the hearing on the rule, Barrister Kaiser Kamal said, “The High Court approved our petition after we pleaded for more time for our preparation.”

Meanwhile, appearing at the court, the ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan on Sunday questioned whether Tarique Rahman and Zubaida Rahman could appoint any lawyer by remaining absconding.

In reply to his question, Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder said, “The hearing on your question will also take place on June 5 next.”

Later, the court fixed June 5 for the next hearing on the rule.

After passing more than a decade, the rule in the case against Tarique and Zubaida came in the High Court’s cause list for hearing in the middle of April last.

During the rule of caretaker government, ACC filed the case on September 26, 2007 against the BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman and mother-in-law Syeda Iqbal Mand Banu with Kafrul Police Station.

Complaints of concealing the information of hiding wealth worth Tk 4,81,53,561 were brought against them in the case.

In the case, complaints of concealing wealth information were brought against Tarique Rahman, his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman and mother-in-law Syeda Iqbal Mand Banu.

The accused later filed a petition to the High Court challenging the legality of the case proceedings. However, the ACC submitted chargesheet in the case on March 31, 2008.

After holding a hearing on the plea, the High Court issued the rule staying the proceedings of the case.