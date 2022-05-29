‘Maitree Express’ on Dhaka-Kolkata route resumes after over 2 yrs

Dhaka-Kolkata route ‘Maitree Express’ train services resumed on Sunday after over two years of suspension due to coronavirus.

The train left Dhaka Cantonment Station at 8:15am with around 165 passengers. Dhirendra Nath Majumder, Director General of Bangladesh Railways, welcomed the passengers with flowers and chocolates.

There are 456 seats but 170 tickets were sold where 16 were Indian passengers and one was Indonesian.

From now, the train will run five days a week.

Meanwhile, ‘Bandhan Express’ train also left Kolkata for Khulna this morning.

Passenger carrying on Maitri and Bondhan Express was stopped from March 15, 2020, after the outbreak of COVID in the country.