Mango trading starts getting vibrant in Rajshahi markets

Mango trading has started getting vibrant amid arrival of its many indigenous along with some branded varieties in both wholesale and retail markets in Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj and Naogaon, the three districts famous for mango production.

‘Gopal Bhog’, one of the delicious and mouth-watering mango varieties, has started appearing in the markets since June 20 last.

Farmers and traders have started harvesting the variety following the instruction of local administration.

A ban on mango harvesting and marketing had been imposed in the district till May 14 to give optimum time for natural ripening of the delicious seasonal fruit.

District administration had taken the decision to prevent adulteration in the mango ripening process.

The sweetest varieties of mango – like Khirsapat and Himsagar – have also started coming to the markets since yesterday morning, while Langra will be available on June 6. Harvest of Fazli and Amrapali will start on June 15. Ashwina and BARI Mango-4 varieties can be harvested from July 10.

Abu Sayeed, a trader at Baneswar Bazar in Puthiya Upazila, said gopal bhog mango is being sold at Taka 2,000 to 2,500 per maund according to size and quality in wholesale markets at present.

Officials of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) said mango trees are there on 26,150 hectares of lands in Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj districts where it’s expected to yield 2,44,000 tonnes of fruits this year.

Mango groves were also nurtured on 12,671 hectares of land in Naogaon district where the target was fixed to produce 1,61,242 tonnes while in Natore district, it is expected to produce 56,021 tonnes of mangoes on 4,823 hectares of land.

Mozder Hossain, Deputy Director of DAE, told BSS that most of the mangoes will mature and ripen within the stipulated time and then those could be harvested normally.

He said some of the indigenous varieties of mangoes have already ripened. But the other delicious and famous varieties- Khirshapat and Langra need some more days to be ripened.

The West Zone of Bangladesh Railway is going to launch a ‘special mango train’ on Chapainawabganj-Dhaka route via Rajshahi from the first week of next month for the third consecutive time.

Asim Kumar Talukder, General Manager of West Zone of Bangladesh Railway, said they have taken the decision of transporting mango to Dhaka for the benefit of the growers and traders.

He said the initiative has also been taken to transport mangoes at a lower cost for the welfare of the mango traders and farmers.

Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj districts, nationwide famous for mango production, have set the target to export 300 tonnes of mango to different European and Middle East countries during the current harvesting season.

President of Rajshahi Agro Food Producer Society Anwarul Haque said mangoes produced in Rajshahi are being exported to various European and many other countries every year for the last couple of years, which is good news for Rajshahi people.