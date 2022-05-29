No Covid death, 40 cases of infection reported in a day

Bangladesh reported no COVID-19 death in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday.

However, it reported as many as 40 cases of infection during the same period.

With this, the total fatalities are 29,130 and infections rose to 19,53,447.

The Directorate General of Health Services said this in a press release on Sunday.

As many as 5,093 samples were collected and 5,055 ones tested in the past day.

During the period, 215 more patients recovered from the illness, taking the total recoveries to 19,02,422.

Bangladesh, however, first reported its coronavirus cases on March 8, 2020.

The virus first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019 and then it spread to other countries.

To date, the epidemic infected 531,474,535 people and killed 6,310,623 across the globe, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles the number of new coronavirus cases and deaths from it.

However, the total number of people who recovered from the virus reached 502,114,784 across the world.