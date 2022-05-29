Ruby Haque laid to rest at Garden of Peace on Friday 28 May.

By Matiar Chowdhury:

Ruby Haque, secretary of the UK Ghatok-Dalal Nirmul Committee, was laid to rest at Henlott’s Garden of Peace on Friday 28 May after Janaja prayers at the Bricklane Jame Mosque in East London. Ruby Haque, the struggling general secretary of the UK branch of the Committee to Eliminate the Deadly Brokers of 1971, died on 25 May 2022 at St Francis Hospital in the Rumford area of ​​London. She was only 52 years old at the time of her death. She had been suffering from a terminal brain tumor for several months.

Ruby Haque was a leading soldier in the movement to build a non-communal Bangladesh in the spirit of liberation war. He was a strong voice in all the progressive movements of the expatriate Bengalis in the United Kingdom. hir untimely death is an irreparable loss to the movement of progressive and secular humanity.

In addition to the Ruby Haque Elimination Committee, Greater London JSD Women Secratary, Convener of the Women’s Alliance, Co-President of Justice for Bangladesh Genocide 1971 in UK, President of the London Branch of the Human Rights Commission UK, Sunamganj District Association UK Women Secretary, Teacher Basic Arts, Joint Convener and Hawa was the presenter of online TV.

When the news of her death spread, the shadow of mourning fell on the Bengali community in Britain and many people rushed to his residence. For more than two decades, the beloved Ruby Haque in Britain’s literary and cultural arena has been associated with a number of social and cultural organizations. Ruby Haque, a lifelong believer in secular and liberation war spirit, was vocal against extremism and bigotry.

Ruby Haque is survived by two daughters and a son. Her husband is Advocate Mujibul Haque Moni a prominent UK politician, progressive cultural figure and co-president of the UK JSD. Ruby Haque was born in the village of Khusgipur in Osmani Nagar upazila of Sylhet to an influential political family. Ruby Haque’s father, the late Shah Mohammad Ali, was one of the organizers of the liberation war in Britain. Ruby Haque is the eldest of Shah Mohammad Ali’s six daughters and one son. Ruby Haque’s uncle is former student leader, former chairman of Balaganj upazila and former MP of Sylhet 2 constituency late Shah Azizur Rahman.