Bar Council election: AL wins 10 posts, BNP 4

Pro-Awami League lawyers have won Bangladesh Bar Council election held on May 25.

Out of 14 posts, they bagged 10 executive member posts.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, chairman of the Bar Council, announced the results around 3 am on Monday, five days after the election.

Pro-AL lawyers’ white panel led by senior lawyer Sayed Rezaul Rahman won four posts, out of seven general seats; and six posts, out of seven group seats.

Meanwhile, pro-BNP lawyers’ blue panel won the four remaining posts.

The pro-AL lawyers, who were elected in the election, are: Mohammad Sayeed Ahmed Raza, Syed Rezaur Rahman, Mohammad Mokhlesur Rahman Badal, Md Rabiul Alam Budu, Abdul Baten, Md Jalal Uddin Khan, AF Md Ruhul Anam Chowdhury Mintu, Anis Uddin Ahmed Shahid, Md Ekramul Haque and Md Abdur Rahman.

On the hand, the BNP-backed winning lawyers are AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Zainul Abedin, Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal and ASM Badrul Anwar, Deputy Attorney General AM Amin Uddin Manik, who observed the election and counting of votes.