Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 1 death after a week with 34 cases

Bangladesh registered one death from Covid-19 in 24 hours till Monday morning after one week taking the total fatalities to 29,13, health authorities said.

Besides, the caseload mounted to 1,953,481 with 34 new cases recorded during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country last saw two Covid-linked deaths with 31 cases on May 23.

On Sunday, the country saw 40 new cases with zero death.

The deceased was a woman from Dhaka Division.

Of the 2 deaths recorded from May 23 to May 29, 100 per cent received two shots of Covid vaccines but did not receive a third dose or booster dose, the DGHS mentioned.

None of the patients who died during the week had Comorbidities.

Comorbidity means the simultaneous presence of two or more diseases or medical conditions in a patient.

The daily test positivity rate slightly dropped to 0.63 percent from Monday’s 0.79 percent as 5,362 samples were tested, according to the

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 percent.

The recovery rate remained unchanged at 97.39 percent as 169 patients recovered during this period.

In April, the country reported only five Covid-linked deaths and 1,114 new cases, while 14,100 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.

Among the five deaths during the period, two were unvaccinated patients while three were vaccinated with two doses of the Covid vaccine.

The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on November 20 last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.

On January 28, Bangladesh logged its previous highest positivity rate of 33.37 per cent.