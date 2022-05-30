Democracy gets strengthened with strong judiciary: Chief Justice

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique on Monday said when country’s judiciary gets strong, its democracy becomes strong as well.

“We all should work jointly to make our judiciary strong. We are trying to ease backlog of cases and judges have been given different directions in this regard,” he said this while talking to leaders of Law Reporter’s Forum (LRF) at his office.

The chief justice also said different steps have been taken to resolve the problems faced by the justice-seekers in court arena, adding, “Plan has been made to install separate sheds for justice-seekers.”

LRF president Ashutosh Sarker, vice-president Didarul Alam, general secretary Ahammed Sarwer Hossain Bhuiyan, joint secretary Fazrul Haque Mridha, treasurer Abdul Zabbar Khan and organizing secretary Arafat Munna, among

others, were present at the occasion, BSS reports.

Appellate Division Registrar Md Saifur Rahman was also present on the occasion.