Import of Indian Power: Bangladesh to explore 3 new delivery points

Bangladesh has sought to explore three new delivery points to import electricity from India.

The delivery points will include: from Jirat (India) to Jashore (Bangladesh), from Rajarjat (India) to Khulna (Bangladesh) and from Rangia (India) to Jamalpur (Bangladesh).

Bangladesh and India discussed the matter at the on-going power secretary-level meeting in Delhi, officials familiar with the matter said.

Now, Bangladesh imports electricity of 1160MW from two separate points in India- Baharampur and Surjamaninagar.

Bangladesh also issued a letter of intent (LoI) to import 500MW of electricity from GMER Upper Karnali Hydro Power Project in Nepal.

Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) already selected a consultant to finilise the terms and conditions for power purchase and sales agreement (PSA) to import the electricity. Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) is now conducting detail Optimal Power Flow (OPF) to import the electricity by 2023, official sources said.

The output of these studies shall be used for future OPE study to find out suitable interconnection points for cross border power exchange including synchronous connection between Bangladesh and India, the sources added.

Earlier, Bangla-desh and India agreed the interconnection link to import 500MW Nepalese electricity.

Besides, both sides agreed that the ministry of foreign affairs of Bangladesh and its Indian counterpart may consider convening a meeting between the three countries- Bangladesh, India and Bhutan to explore trilateral investment in hydropower in Bhutan.