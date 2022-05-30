Teenage girl commits suicide in Sylhet

A teenage girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself with a ceiling fan at Golapganj upazila in Sylhet district on Sunday night.

The deceased was Ayesha Siddiqa, daughter of Abdul Ahad, a resident of Sheikhpur Gotargaon village in the upazila.

Police said family members found Ayesha hanging with the ceiling fan with a scarf tied around her neck in the house at night.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Golapganj Model Police Station sub-inspector (SI) Partho.

He said they yet to identify the reason behind the suicide.

They are investigating over the matter, the SI added.