3 diagnostic centers sealed in Moulvibazar: One held

Moulvibazar Correspondent : A mobile court on Tuesday sealed three diagnostic centers for operating them illegally at Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district.

The mobile court, led by Kulaura upazila nirbahi officer ATM Farhad Chowdhury, also arrested an employee for transfusing blood without a degree.

Farhad said the mobile court conducted a raid and sealed three diagnostic centers, including Impulse Diagnostic Center, Uni Aid Diagnostic Center in Kulaura municipality and Human Health Care and Physiotherapy Diagnostic Center in Brahmanbazar, this afternoon.

At that time, an employee of Human Health Care was arrested.

The upazila health and family planning officer Dr Ferdous Akter, RMO Dr Zakir Hossain, sanitary inspector Jasim Uddin, Kulaura Police Station sub-inspector Harunur Rashid were present at the time.