Business leaders demand loan moratorium till Dec

The Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce (FBCCI) has sought special loan moratorium facility till December this year.

FBCCI president Md. Jasim Uddin on Tuesday told reporters that they sought this benefit due to the global economic downturn.

He told reporters following a meeting with Bangladesh Bank on Tuesday.

Jasim Uddin said, “We have requested the Governor of the central bank to set up a special fund for long-term loans in the banks of our country. This long term loans are very important for business.”

He further said, “We have sought further increase in remittance incentives. A remittance fighter who sends remittances from outside the country is encouraged when he gets some advantages, even though he is being given all the privileges, including CIP.”

Bangladesh Bank Executive Director and Spokesperson Sirajul Islam said, “We will consider the demands of FBCCI. However, there is no scope to announce any decision regarding this now.”