Covid-19 booster: Weeklong campaign to start June 4

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) is going to conduct a weeklong campaign from June 4 to June 10 to inoculate people, aged 18 and above, who have received their second dose of Covid-19 vaccines at least four months ago.

The health directorate issued a release on Tuesday in this regard.

The applicants will have to bring a printed copy of their vaccine card but it does not require any confirmation message, it said.

The release also said that the applicant will be able to get jabbed at their nearest vaccination centres from 9:00am every day.