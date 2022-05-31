Govt asked to publish gazette declaring Nazrul as national poet

Ten Supreme Court lawyers on Tuesday served a legal notice to the government asking it to publish a gazette notification formally declaring Kazi Nazrul Islam as the national poet of Bangladesh.

“Though people have been calling Kazi Nazrul Islam as the national poet of Bangladesh, the state is yet to recognise him as the national poet of the country by publishing a gazette to this effect,” the legal notice said.

The legal notice was served to the Secretary of culture, Director General of the Bangla Academy and Executive Director of Kabi Nazrul Institute through registered post, and asked them to take initiative for publication of the gazette within seven days.

The notice said that members of Kazi Nazrul Islam’s family and Kabi Nazrul Institute had long been demanding that the state recognise Kazi Nazrul Islam by publishing a gazette to officially announce him as the national poet of Bangladesh.

One of the notice sender lawyers, Md Asad Uddin, said in the notice that a writ petition would be filed with the High Court seeking directive to the respondents for publishing the gazette if they failed to publish the gazette.

The other notice sender lawyers are Mohammad Mesbah Uddin, Md Zobaidur Rahman, Al Reza Md Amir, Md Rezaul Islam, KM Mamun-ar-Rashid, Md Asraful Islam, Shahinur Rahman Shahin, Md Rezaul Karim and Md Alauddin.