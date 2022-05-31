PM Sheikh Hasina offers prayers at Bangabandhu’s mazar in Tungipara

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday offered prayers at the mazar of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara of Gopalganj.

Accompanied by her sister and Bangabandhu’s younger daughter Sheikh Rehana, the premier this morning offered Fateha and joined a munajat (prayer) seeking eternal peace of departed souls of the Father of the Nation and other martyrs of August 15, 1975 massacre, reports BSS.

Prayers were also offered seeking divine blessings for good health and long life of Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana and their family members as well as continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

The prime minister also offered prayers at the graves of her grandfather and Bangabandhu’s father Sheikh Lutfar Rahman and grandmother and Bangabandhu’s mother Sheikh Sahera Khatun in Tungipara.

A doa and milad mahfil was held after zuhr prayers at Bangabandhu’s mausoleum complex mosque marking the death anniversary of the prime minister’s grandmother, who died this day (May 31) in 1974.

The prime minister along with her family members and relatives attended the doa and milad mahfil from the Father of the Nation’s home on mazar premises.

Earlier, she paid rich tributes to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his mazar.

After laying the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the architect of the independence, who was brutally killed by some disgruntled army men on the dreadful night of August 15, 1975 along with most of his family members.

Family members of the prime minister were present at that time.

Secretaries concerned to the prime minister and local Awami League leaders were also present.