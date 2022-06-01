500 families get KSRM relief in Sylhet

Steel construction company KSRM has distributed relief items to flood affected people in Sylhet. KSRM’s relief materials were delivered to about 500 families working in the flood-hit areas on May 26-31.

Relief materials were distributed in flood-hit areas of Kanaighat, Jagannathpur, Gobindaganj, Dargapasha, Sunamganj district and Sadar upazila of Sylhet district.

KSRM Sylhet Division General Manager Mohammad Mozammel Haque Chowdhury and Assistant Manager Mohammad Sirajul Islam distributed the relief items on behalf of KSRM among the flood-affected workers.

Mohammad Mozammel Haque Chowdhury said, ‘KSRM stands by the working people in any critical moment of the country. KSRM has extended a helping hand by donating relief items to the working people who were stranded in the sudden floods in Sylhet region. Our humanitarian work will continue in the future.’