6 killed in Rajbari triangular collision

A triangular collision among a truck, an easy bike and a private car leaves six dead in Rajbari’s Kalukhali upazila on Wednesday.

Of the dead, five were the members of a same family.

The accident happened in front of Kalukhali Chandpur Fire Station at about 8:45 am, said Pangsha Highway Police Station OC Md Liakat Ali.

Two persons were also injured in the accident.

Five of dead were identified as the easy bike driver Nasir, 32, son of Basir Uddin; Masiron Bibi, 60, wife of Motaleb Mandal; her daughter Mariam, 40; Masiron’s grandsons Yusuf Ali, 5, and Nayon; and granddaughter Shila.

It was learnt that a Kushtia-bound speeding truck collided with an easy bike and a private car in front of the Chandpur Fire Station. After collision, the easy bike got twisted, leaving three of its passengers dead on the spot.

Three other injured died at Kalukhali Upazila Hospital on arrival.

Rajbari Sadar Fire Service and Civil Defence official Soraj Miah said all the deceased were the passengers of the three-wheeler.