BGMEA chief meets ILO DG; emphasizes on fair prices

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan has emphasized the need for fair prices to make the apparel industry more sustainable, positively impacting the well-being of garment workers.

Production costs in garment manufacturing have gone up due to increase in prices of yarn, chemicals and other raw materials in the global supply chain and shipping charges, but prices offered by buyers do not reflect the reality and rationality, he said.

His remarks came during a meeting with Guy Ryder, Director-General of the International Labour Organization at the ILO headquarters in Geneva on Tuesday, said the BGMEA on Wednesday, UNB reports.

President of Employers Federation of Bangladesh (BEF) Ardashir Kabir, Executive President of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) Mohammad Hatem, BGMEA Standing Committee Chair on ILO issue A N M Saifuddin and Secretary-General of BEF Farooq Ahmed were also present in the meeting.

The delegation apprised the ILO Director-General of the current situation of the ready-made garment industry of Bangladesh, its challenges and opportunities.

They also highlighted how the RMG industry of Bangladesh has gone through the tangible transformation in the areas of workplace safety, labor standards, and environmental sustainability.

With these achievements Bangladesh has earned the global accolades and recognition as a safe and ethical apparel sourcing destinations in the world, they said.

The delegation requested the ILO Director-General to press for the issue of ethical prices in global forums.