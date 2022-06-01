EgyptAir irregularities: ACC team at Biman office

A team of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) visited Balaka, head office of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, in Dhaka’s Kurmitola to collect some documents related to irregularities and corruption of EgyptAir.

The team, led by its deputy director Salauddin, went to the office at 11 am on Wednesday.

ACC’s public relation office deputy director Mohammad Arif Sadek said,”It is not a drive. We visited the Biman office for collection the irregularities-related documents

The anti-graft body sent a letter to Biman Bangladesh Airlines on May 28 seeking 13 types of documents related to the irregularitie and the corruption. They also requested Dr Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal, Managing Director and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Ltd, to submit the documents within very short time.

Biman leased two air planes from EgyptAir in 2014 on a five-year contract without examining commercial feasibility. One of those was added to the Biman in March 2014 while the other one in May of the same year. One of the engines has gone out of service in February 2015 after operating flight. Another engine was hired from EgyptAir to keep the aircraft running. Later, that one has also gone out of service. That engine has been sent to a US company for repairing.

For this, EgyptAir and the repairing company had to pay several thousand crores of money to Bangladesh Biman in five years as loss.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism wants to investigate these allegations through the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

It is learnt that after the recommendation of the parliamentary committee, the ACC summoned all the documents related to the corruption.

A two-members investigation committee was formed on May 28. Assistant director Jesmin Akhter and deputy director Salauddin of the anti-graft body are the members of the committee.