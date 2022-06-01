FIFA friendly: Bangladesh play out goalless draw with Indonesia

Beset by injuries, Bangladesh played out a goalless draw against higher-ranked Indonesia in a FIFA international football friendly match on Wednesday.

Bangladesh’s Topu Barman, Tareq Kazi, Saaduddin, Masuk Mia Zoni, Sumon Reza Matin Mia, Sohel Rana and Nabib Newaj Jibon missed the match at the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium in Bandung city of West Java, Indonesia, UNB reports.

The No. 188-ranked men in red and green’s goalkeeper Anisur Rahman Zico made some brilliant saves against the No. 159-ranked Indonesia.

Earlier, the teams locked horns six times where Indonesia beat Bangladesh four times – 4-0 in the Merdeka Cup in 1975, 2-1 in an international friendly in 1984, 2-0 in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in 1985 and 2-0 in another international friendly in 2008.

Bangladesh beat Indonesia 2-1 in a return leg match of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in 1985.

The remaining match between the two teams ended in a 1-1 draw in the Quaid-E-Azam Trophy in 1985.

Now, Bangladesh will travel to Malaysia to participate in the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 qualifiers scheduled for May 8-14.

In the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, the men in red and green will play against a superior Bahrain on June 8, face Turkmenistan on June 11 and will meet hosts Malaysia on June 14.