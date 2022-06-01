Four diagnostic centres sealed off in Netrokona

Upazila Health and Family Planning (UH & FP) Department of Netrokona’s Purbadhala upazila has sealed off four diagnostic centres for operating those illegally.

The UH & FP officer Dr Mohammad Abu Hasan Shahin on Tuesday afternoon conducted a drive in the upazila and shut down Ahmed Heath Care and Diagnostic Centre, Niramoy Diagnostic Centre, Defence Care and Shajalal Diagnostic Centre.

Dr Shahin said four diagnostic centres have been sealed and another four diagnostic centres have been given one month to renew their licenses.

The upazila health complex medical officer Dr Azharul Islam and sanitary inspector Hasim Uddin were present during the drive.

The all-out drive against illegal clinics and diagnostic centres begins from May 24 following the directions of Directorate General of Health Services.