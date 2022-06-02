Bangladesh reports 22 Covid cases

Bangladesh registered 22 new Covid cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning taking the country’s total caseload to 1,953,563.

The country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,131 as no death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily test positivity rate dropped to 0.42 per cent from Wednesday’s 0.63 percent as 5,225 samples were tested.

The country on Wednesday saw 34 cases with zero death.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 percent. The recovery rate rose to 97.43 percent as 268 patients recovered during this period.

In May, the country reported only four Covid-linked deaths and 816 new cases, while 7,356 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.

Among the four deaths during the period, one was vaccinated with single dose of Covid vaccine while three were vaccinated with two doses.

The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on November 20 last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out here in March, 2020.

On January 28, Bangladesh logged its previous highest positivity rate of 33.37 per cent.

The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 in the same year.