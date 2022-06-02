Bangladesh, Sweden agree to strengthen climate cooperation

Dhaka and Stockholm have agreed to strengthen and expand cooperation between Bangladesh and Sweden to combat climate change.

The decision was made at a bilateral meeting between Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr A.K. Abdul Momen with his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde in Stockholm on Wednesday, BSS reports.

During the meeting, Swedish Foreign Minister applauded Bangladesh’s leadership role in global climate change discourses, especially as CVF Chair under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Dr Momen highlighted the plights of displaced people of the coastal area due to sea-level rise warning that may be turned into a security issue if the current trend continues.

He sought Swedish assistance to enhance Bangladesh’s capacity to adapt to the adverse effects of the climate crisis.

Momen invited Sweden to build partnership with Bangladesh on further cooperation in climate adaptation, renewable energy, innovation, technology transfer and green growth.

The Bangladesh foreign minister also requested Sweden to enhance and diversify its climate cooperation with Bangladesh through GCF, Adaptation Fund (AF), and Least Developed Countries Fund (LDCF).

He also stressed the need of additional financing mechanism for loss and damage.

The two Ministers underlined the importance of global cooperation for effective implementation of the Paris Agreement and agreed to work together to that end.

While emphasizing on the importance of trade and investment for a strengthened bilateral relation, Momen urged Sweden to further diversify its exports beyond the traditional items and invest in the 100 Economic Zones that the government of Bangladesh has established.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister further sought Sweden’s proactive role in both bilateral and multilateral contexts in promoting the safe, dignified and voluntary return of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas to their homes in Myanmar at the earliest.

Bangladesh foreign minister is on a three-day visit to Stockholm to participate in the Stockholm+50 international environmental meeting, being held on June 1 to 3 under the theme “Stockholm+50: a healthy planet for the prosperity of all – our responsibility, our opportunity.”