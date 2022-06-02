FIFA World Cup(tm) trophy to arrive in Dhaka June 8

The FIFA World Cup trophy will arrive in Dhaka on June 8, giving Bangladeshi fans the chance to experience football’s most coveted prize, a press release said Wednesday.

Coca Cola is going to organize the FIFA World Cup(tm) trophy tour for the fifth occasions.

“This year, we’re excited to bring the iconic original FIFA World CupTM Trophy to 51 football nations giving fans the chance to experience real magic through a collective belief and passion for the game,” said Ta Duy Tung, Managing Director of Coca-Cola Bangladesh, reports BSS.

Kazi Salahuddin, president Bangladesh Football Federation said, “FIFA World Cup TM holds a sentimental value to every citizen of the country and to be able to host the trophy tour in Bangladesh,

It’s a matter of great pride for us. I would like to extend my gratitude to the FIFA authority and Coca-Cola Bangladesh for bringing the trophy in our country. We experienced an extremely positive response the last time the trophy was here in 2013. There is no doubt this time the reception will be tenfold,” he added.