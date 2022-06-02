Pori Moni exempted from personal appearance in drugs case

A court in Dhaka on Thursday exempted actress Pori Moni from personal appearance in a case lodged under narcotics control act.

Judge Nazrul Islam of Dhaka 10th Special Judge Court passed the order, allowing a plea filed for the actress. Pori Moni on May 12 filed the plea, citing her poor health condition.

Earlier in this morning, Pori Moni appeared before the court. The defence today cross-examined plaintiff of the case, Deputy Assistant Director (DAD) Md Majibur Rahman of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB). After end of his cross-examination, the court adjourned the hearing till July 19, BSS reports.

The court on January 5, 2022, framed charges against Pori Moni, Ashraful Islam Dipu and Kabir Howlader.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court on November 15, 2021, accepted the charge-sheet filed in the case and transferred it to Dhaka 10th Special Judge Court for further proceedings.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on October 4 had filed the charge-sheet.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Qayesh on August 31 allowed bail to Pori Moni in the case and she was finally released from the jail the next day.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained Pori Moni on August 4, 2021, from her Banani flat and seized huge amounts of foreign liquors and different drugs from there.