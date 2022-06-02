Shakib made Test captain again, Liton Das vice-captain

Shakib Al Hasan has been made Bangladesh’s Test captain again and Liton Das made vice-captain. The decision was taken at a meeting of Bangladesh Cricket Board after Mominul Huque stepped down as Test skipper.

Mominul on Tuesday informed BCB president Nazmul Hasan that he no longer wanted to be the captain of the Test team.

Mominul was given the Test captaincy in 2019 after the then Test skipper Shakib Al Hasan was banned by the ICC. Under his leadership, Bangladesh played 17 Tests and won three. Bangladesh’s historic Test win over New Zealand in Mount Maunganui was one of those victories. The remaining two wins came against Zimbabwe.

Shakib led Bangladesh in 14 Tests in two different terms. Tigers won three matches and lost the remaining 11 during Shakib’s captaincy.

Tigers will play two Tests, three ODIs and T20Is in West Indies from June 15 to July 16.