UK honours Bangladeshi doctor for service to the poor

Dr Shehlina Ahmed, advisor at the health department of British High Commission in Dhaka, has received British Queen’s ‘Order of the British Empire.’

British high commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson said he is delighted that Dr Ahmed’s “huge contribution” to health in Bangladesh as part of the long-standing Bangladesh-UK development partnership has been recognized through this well-deserved award.

“Midwifery just one of her legacies,” the high commissioner tweeted on Thursday.

Dr Ahmed was instrumental in one of the major achievements of the UK programme, the establishment for the first time in Bangladesh of a properly structured and trained midwifery profession.

Moreover, she played a significant role in 2020 in the UK development assistance to meet the challenges of the COVID pandemic and assist the Government of Bangladesh with its response.

Throughout her 12 years of work with the UK government (DFID and FCDO), Dr Ahmed was committed to ensuring genuine improvement of the lives of poor and excluded people in Bangladesh.