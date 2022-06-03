Bangladesh reports rising Covid infection, 29 cases detected

As Covid infection has risen in the country, Bangladesh registered 29 new Covid cases in 24 hours till Friday morning examining the samples of 4,829 individuals, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The new figure raises the country’s total caseload to 19,53,592.

Of the 29 Covid cases, 23 are the inhabitants of Dhaka, while two are from Mymensingh, two from Chattogram, one from Cox’s Bazar and one from Kushtia districts.

The country on Thursday saw 22 cases with zero death.

The country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,131 as no death was reported during the period, said the DGHS.

The daily test positivity rate increased to 0.60 per cent from Thursday’s 0.42 percent as 4,787 samples were tested.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.44 per cent as 195 patients recovered during this period.

In May, the country reported only four Covid-linked deaths and 816 new cases, while 7,356 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.

Among the four deaths during the period, one was vaccinated with a single dose of Covid vaccine while three were vaccinated with two doses.

The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on November 20 last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out here in March, 2020.

On January 28, Bangladesh logged its previous highest positivity rate of 33.37 per cent.

The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and daily fatalities of 264 on August 10 in the same year.