Hrithik Roshan, GF Saba Azad cheer for actor’s sister Pashmina’s debut in Ishq Vishk Rebound

Another star kid set to make her debut! Hrithik Roshan’s cousin sister, Pashmina Roshan, is following the footsteps of her brother and dipping her toes in the industry. She announced her debut earlier today (June 02). Pashmina will be seen in the much-awaited sequel to Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao’s Ishq Vishk, titled Ishq Vishk Rebound. The romantic comedy also features Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal.

As Pashmina announced her debut, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle to welcome her to the world of films. Not just him, his girlfriend Saba Azad also showed support for the young debutant. Hrithik shared a bunch of Pashmina’s photos on his Instagram handle. With his post, he penned a sweet note for his baby sister.

It read, “Hey pash , you remember the days you were lost? I remember the search in your eyes … looking for an anchor. Look, you found it, right there .. inside of you. You are your own anchor now. You got yourself here. Remember that . And be proud . O so proud. I am. So so proud of you my beautiful. My best wishes to the entire team of “ISHQ VISHQ rebound” This is a good team ! Good good team ! Kill it guys!”

His girlfriend, on the other hand, took to her IG Story and wrote, “Go Pash go…. Up up and away” and shared it along with a smiling face, clapping and heart in eyes emoji.