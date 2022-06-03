Youth’s hanging body recovered in Moulvibazar

Moulvibazar Correspondent : The hanging body of a young man was recovered by police at Juri upazila in Moulvibazar district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Roman Miah, 19, son of Shuab Ali, a resident of Belagaon area under Jafarnagar union.

Police said local spotted the body hanging from a mango tree and informed police. Being informed police recovered the body.

Victim’s mother said, ”My son was killed deliberately. I want a fair investigation.”

Juri Police Station OC Abul Kalam said legal steps are being under process.