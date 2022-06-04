Muhammed Shahed Rahman :

A book launch of the book “Concert for Bangladesh: Two Friends, One Country” was held in London under the auspices of Bangabandhu Writers and Journalists Forum UK.

On Thursday (June 2, 2022) evening, Gayashur Rahman presided over the function in the hall room of London Bangla Press Club.

Lord Rami Ranger OBE was present as the chief guest on the occasion.

Shah Mostafizur Rahman Belal was present in the entire program.

Speaking as a guest on the occasion was AFM Zahidul Islam, Acting High Commissioner, Bangladesh High Commission, UK (Minister / Political).

Also speaking were heroic freedom fighter Imran Chowdhury and former speaker of London Borough of Tower Hamlets Ahbab Hossain

Note that non-fiction authors of this book are Priyajit Deb saskar and Abu Saeed.

The book is written in the context of the then 1971 Bangladesh, it is an important research book.