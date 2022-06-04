Janhvi Kapoor meditates outside French church

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is currently in France and making the most of it. The actor has shared pictures from her sightseeing tour, during which she also took some time to meditate outside a church. She shared several other selfies and many pictures of the church, Hindustan Times reported.

Janhvi shared pictures from her France trip on Instagram and captioned them, “vive la france (long live France).” Her half-sister Anshula Kapoor reacted to the post, saying “Fomo” to express her fear of missing out.

At present, Janhvi has quite a few projects in pipeline. She has shot a portion for Bawaal, in which she will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan. She recently started shooting for Mr and Mrs Mahi, which also stars Rajkummar Rao. The film is being directed by Sharan Sharma. She plays a cricketer in the film.

Janhvi has already completed shooting for Good Luck Jerry and Mili. She plays titular roles in both the films. She was last seen in 2021 film, Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Mr and Mrs Mahi is her second film with Rajkummar.