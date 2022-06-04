Mansoor Ahmad has been honoured with BEM in Her Majesty The Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2022

Merton Council School Governor British Bangladeshi Mansoor Ahmad has been honoured with the British Empire Medal (BEM) in Her Majesty The Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2022 for his extraordinary contributions, continued support, and voluntary services to the British Community. Mansoor will be presented with the British Empire Medal and be invited to attend the Queen’s Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace.

The British Empire Medal (BEM) is a British medal awarded for meritorious civil or military service worthy of recognition by the Crown which was established in 1922 to replace the Medal of the Order of the British Empire. Recipients are entitled to use the post-nominal letters “BEM” and it is divided into civil and military medals in a similar way to the Order of the British Empire.

Mansoor Ahmad generously supported the British Community during the challenging period of the Covid-19 pandemic. He has provided a telephone contact service for older civilians, provided medication, taken part in food bank projects, and has offered advice on civilian welfare entitlements during the lockdown. Mansoor actively and enthusiastically served the community in partaking of essential relief efforts such as shopping for the vulnerable and elderly, and delivering hygiene items like hand sanitizers, gloves, and cleaning products.

Mansoor was also awarded with the House of Lords British Community Honours Award (BCHA) in October 2019, held at the UK Parliament, for his enormous support towards British Society, having been also presented with the Certificate of Recognition from British Citizen Awards in January 2019 for his extraordinary contributions, and for being an inspiring and encouraging example to the British public.

Mansoor is the first British Bangladeshi to have received the All England Lawn Tennis Club recognition in 2021 for his Covid-19 pandemic efforts. He was awarded with the Mayor of London Borough of Merton’s Covid-19 Award in December 2020 for his outstanding local contributions, and for the significant differences which he made in people’s lives during Covid pandemic.

Mansoor Ahmad is also the first British Bangladeshi to be honoured with the British Citizen Awards (BCA) Roll of Honour 2021, receiving the BCAv – Medal of Honour for his amazing endeavours and incredible inspirational and voluntary contribution to the British Community. The Palace of Westminster Official Presentation ceremony was held in House of Lords, UK Parliament on 7th September 2021.

Mansoor Ahmad has also been recognised by Her Majesty’s The Queen’s personal representative Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London Sir Kenneth Olisa OBE in July 2021 for his outstanding role and support to the British Society.

Mansoor has also received some other awards & recognitions at local levels, such as School Governors’ Awards and Community Awards, for his contribution, efforts and supports towards the community.

Mansoor expressed his feelings –

‘It’s an extremely pleasant surprise to have been recognised with the award in Her Majesty The Queen’s New Year Honours List 2022. I am truly honoured, humbled and very proud to receive this award for something I really love doing every day as per teaching of the community I belong. I trust this will absolutely inspire me to continue my contribution and sincere efforts towards the British Community’.

Mansoor served, and is still serving, as a co-opted member (Education & Special Sector) and parent governor representative on the Merton Council’s Overview and Scrutiny Commission, and Children and Young People Overview and Scrutiny Panel from September 2016 to November 2017, and from March 2020 onwards. He has currently been serving as a Governor of Ricards Lodge Secondary School and St. John Fisher Primary School. He has also been dynamically involved with many school committees under Merton Council and some other voluntary groups.

Mansoor completed his B.Com (Honours) & Master’s Degree in Accounting from Chittagong University Bangladesh. He is a fellow member (FFA) of Institute of Financial Accountants UK (IFA), fellow member (FCMA) of The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India (ICMAI), which is the second largest Cost & Management Accounting body in the world and the largest in Asia, associate member of Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA), associate member (FCSI) of Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) UK and has associations with some other professional bodies of the world.

Mansoor served as Finance Manager with Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), Bangladesh for over 11 years. He also served as a visiting lecturer with University of Science & Technology (USTC), Preston University, Premier University, Southern University Bangladesh, Edward University & University of Honolulu (Chittagong Campus, Bangladesh) and taught at BBA, MBA and ACCA Levels.

Mansoor is a member of the Commonwealth Journalists Association UK and has authored numerous articles published in prestigious national and international journals, magazines and newspapers. He participated in a number of esteemed Seminars, Workshops and Conferences where he spoke as presenter and key note speaker on various occasions.

Mansoor Ahmad migrated to the United Kingdom from Bangladesh in February 2007 under the British Government’s Highly Skilled Migration Programme. He has currently been serving as Manager of Accounts & Finance with Al Shirkatul Islamiyyah, one of the largest charities in the UK. He is a life devotee of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association UK.

Mansoor is the father of three children. His elder son studies at Oxford University, his younger son reading for his A Levels, and the youngest daughter reading in Year Nine.